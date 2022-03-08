Two women set up online gifting company based in Kildare

Nicola Hennessy and Suzanne Walsh
Two women have set up an online gifting company based in Kildare.
NearlySisters.ie was founded by sisters-in-law Nicola Hennessy and Suzanne Walsh.
They sell gift hampers and wellness bundles to corporate and private customers.
Both lost their jobs during the pandemic and decided to chase their dream of owning an online gift company.
Suzanne, who is married to broadcaster and presenter Keith Walsh, worked in retail management in the past while Nicola was a vocal coach.
The products they have chosen to stock are all Irish and primarily sustainable such as Green Angel, Jo Browne, Paperlove, Nik’s Tea, Bean & Goose Chocolate, John Hanly Ceramics, Modern Botany and Lily O’Brien’s.
