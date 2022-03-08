Cllr. Rob Power estimates that the Caragh Bridge will be under construction for another two weeks
Councillor Rob Power estimates that the Caragh Bridge will be under construction for another two weeks. Cllr. Power explained on KFM's Kildare Today yesterday that scaffolding went up on Friday, because the bridge is a protected structure, scafolding cannot be attached to the bridge.
Cllr. Power said: "A conservation architect is working on the bridge, he is waiting to see a trial wall, and then give the go ahead on the bridge."
"The Thomastown road will now need repair because of the increased traffic. HGV's have been pushed down this route. Engineers have been looking at the road and will consider any patchwork," he added.
