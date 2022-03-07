Gardaí carry out patrols on Kildare trains at the weekend

Garda officers in a train carriage / Photo: Kildare Garda Division
Gardai from the Kildare Division carried out patrols on trains between Dublin and Portarlington at the weekend.
The operations are aimed at preventing anti-social behaviour on trains and at stations.
A Kildare Garda spokesperson added: "These patrols are part of our commitment to keep the travelling public safe."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.