07 Mar 2022

Kildare petrol and diesel survey shows prices over €2 in Naas and Newbridge

We checked local garages to find out where is the cheapest

Report: Huge fuel prices increase seen across Kildare

McLoughlins, Ballymany showed highest prices on the day of the report

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

07 Mar 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

A Leinster Leader survey at Monday lunchtime of the fuel costs in two of Kildare’s major towns, Naas and Newbridge, has shown the scale of the rapidly rising fuel prices within the county.

According to CSO figures, the price for petrol has increased by 29.5% and by 32% for diesel nationwide in the 12 months to January 2021.

The Leinster Leader report, fully listed below, showed Newbridge showed a significantly higher average (€1.99 per litre for both petrol and diesel) across the four fuel stations below, with significant queues forming at lunchtime in the cheapest of the Newbirdge stations, Applegreen on Edward Street. 

The highest fuel price of the report was seen at McLoughlins, Ballymany at €2.05 per litre for petrol and €2.07 for diesel. McLoughlins’ figures also represented the only time that diesel prices exceeded petrol in one of the ten fuel stations.

Fuel prices at McLoughlins, Ballymany on March 7.

Naas, across the six fuel stations listed below, averaged €1.94 per litre for petrol and €1.92 per litre for diesel. The highest of which was in Top Oil in Newhall Business Park at €2.01 for petrol and €1.98 for diesel.

The two cheapest across the ten chosen stations were both in Naas. Applegreen on the Sallins road and Applegreen on the Limerick road both came in at €1.90 per litre for petrol and €1.88 for diesel.

Fuel Prices at Applegreen, Limerick Road, Naas on March 7.

Full report listed below.

What crazy fuel prices have you seen? Let us know.

Energy price increase will have serious impact on wider costs, Taoiseach warns

Newbridge 

Emo Duffy's, Naas Road, €2.00 per litre for petrol and for €2.00 diesel

Applegreen, Edward Street, €1.91 per litre for petrol and €1.90 for diesel

Cirlce K, Moorefield Road, €1.99 per litre for petrol and €1.97 for diesel

McLoughlins, Ballymany, €2.05 per litre for petrol and €2.07 for diesel

 

Naas

Top Oil, Newhall Business Park, €2.01 per litre for petrol and €1.98 for diesel

Applegreen, Limerick Road, €1.90 per litre for petrol and €1.88 for diesel

Applegreen, Millennium Park, €1.91 per litre for petrol and €1.90 for diesel

Applegreen, Sallins Road, €1.90 per litre for petrol and €1.88 for diesel

Maxol, Sallins Road, 194.9 per litre for petrol and 192.9 for diesel

Maxol, The Crossings, 193.9 per litre for petrol and 191.9 for diesel

Local News

