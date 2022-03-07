€3,000 worth of cannabis found in Dunmurray, Kildare gardaí confirm

File Pic
Kildare gardaí have confirmed that €3,000 worth of cannabis was found in Dunmurray over the weekend.
According to a spokesperson, gardaí arrested three males (aged in their teens and 20s) and seized approximately €3,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb on Friday, March 4 2022.
They said: "At approximately 9pm, Gardaí stopped a car stopped in Dunmurray East.
"Gardaí recovered the drugs from the vehicle and arrested the three males.
The spokesperson continued: "They were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. They have since been released without charge pending a file to the DPP.
"Investigations are ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.