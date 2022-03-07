Kildare householders urged to check official ID of Census workers if they have concerns

Kildare householders concerned about bogus callers have been urged to check the ID of 5,000 Census workers who start calling to doors across Ireland from this week.

The enumerators will be visiting 2.3m homes nationwide to deliver Census forms to be filled out on Census night on April 3 next.

Gardaí insisted that all the workers have been Garda-vetted and will have official ID and have Census branded yellow vests.

Garda Divisional Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Graham Kavanagh said: "They don't have to go into your home. They will call between 9am and 9pm each day, seven days a week.

"If somebody calls to your door and you're not sure who they are, there is no obligation to open the door.

"Just verify who they are, if it means talking to them through a window, so be it."

He added: "The Census enumerators are all Garda-vetted. If you have any doubt, contact your local garda station."

The enumerator will have a smartphone with an App to record the householder's personal data which will be deleted three months after the field operation and mobile phones will also be forensically wiped.

A Census 2022 spokesperson said: "Each enumerator will be clearly identifiable as they will wear a yellow high-visibility jacket marked “Census Enumerator” on the back and “Census” on the front.

"They will have a satchel with “Central Statistics Office An Phríomh Oifig Stadrimh” printed on it.

"Please ensure that your enumerator shows their ID card to you when delivering/collecting your form."

The Census was due to take place last year but was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Enumerators can earn up to €2,400 for working mostly evenings and weekends for ten weeks.

Everybody living in Ireland is required by law to take part in the Census which helps the Government to plan how it will provide public services for the population of the state.

Census forms are also distributed to hotels, hostels, guesthouses, hospitals and ships for occupants to fill out on Census night.

The form features regular questions on topics such as age, marital status, sex, place of birth, occupation and religion.

The results are then used to plan infrastructure in services like public transport, healthcare, housing and education.

Local authorities also use Census information to predict demand for services and facilities within their catchment areas.