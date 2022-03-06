Search

06 Mar 2022

Kildare's Wildlife Watch: Spring flowers are beginning to bloom

With the Irish Peatland Conservation Council

Kildare's Wildlife Watch: Spring flowers are beginning to bloom

Sweet Alison. Picture: Nuala Madigan

Reporter:

Nuala Madigan of the Irish Peatland Conservation Council

06 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

bogs@ipcc.ie

I photographed a cluster of small white flowers last week and I was unsure what they were. If you are out and about and come across flowers in your local community I recommend you visit a website called the Wildflowers of Ireland, www.wildflowersofireland.net.

This website was developed by an individual who simply had an interest in wildflowers and after years of recording them decided to make this useful online identification tool for all of us to use. It lists plants by colour, by name and even what time of year you can expect to find them in bloom in your community.

The small white, cluster of flowers that I recorded I now believe to be Sweet Alison (Alasam cumhra as Gaelige). The plant is native to the Mediterranean region of Europe but its small, pretty white flowers made it an attractive plant to grow in gardens all over Europe. You will often find it growing in garden rockeries as it prefers dry ground and can live in thin layers of soil.

The leaves are grey-green, narrow, smooth edged and pointed while the flowers are white. This flower usually flowers from May to September each year — however, as it is not a native plant, the mild winter we have had may have resulted in it blooming earlier than usual. Indeed, the sheltered location that I recorded in is could be a contributing factor which resulted in the flower blooming later in autumn and I recorded the end of this bloom.

This plant has now escaped into our wild countryside spaces and is considered naturalised. Naturalised plants, although not native, are not considered to pose any risk to our native wildlife or environment. As its name suggests, it is sweetly scented and actually makes it an important nectar source for Ireland’s bees and butterflies which support pollination in our communities.

This week, what flowers will you find beginning to bloom in your community. Will you find dandelions, cowslips or snowdrops?

Don’t forget if you come across a wildlife species that you would like help identifying I would be happy to help, contact me at bogs@ipcc.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media