UPDATE: Castledermot robbery suspects return to Kildare court

Two men accused of committing an armed robbery at a service station in Castledermot reappeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, March 3.

Paul Reilly, 41, whose address was given as 13 Deansrath Road, Clondalkin, is being prosecuted for the theft of €1,363 in cash and cigarettes valued at €450 on January 15 at the John Horan Maxol service station, Main Street, Castledermot.

Jamie Kinsella, 27, whose address was given as 12 St Ronan’s Park, Clondalkin, is also being prosecuted in relation to the theft of cash and cigarettes; as well as dangerous driving and criminal damage near the Circle K filling station on the M9 northbound near Kilcullen, on the same date.

The two defendants both appeared via video link.

Mr Reilly’s barrister, Aisling Murphy, questioned the gardaí as to why the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is taking so long to get to the case.

In response, Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that the DPP "wants to make sure it is dealt with correctly", and is questioning whether the matter could qualify for proceedings at the Special Criminal Court.

He insisted however that "progress is being made in the case, and the investigation is ongoing."

Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to remand both defendants in custody until the case returns on March 16 for DPP direction.