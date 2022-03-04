Kildare woman accused of stealing €21,500 from Naas motor dealership

Naas courthouse
A woman appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, March 3, accused of stealing €21,500 from her workplace.
Lisa Malone, with an address at 71 Hunterswood in Sallins, is alleged to have taken the money at varying dates between January 19, 2019, and July 31, 2019 from Sheehy Motors.
This is alleged to have been in contravention of Section 4 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act, 2001.
Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that the 37-year-old defendant was a business manager at the company, and has since lost her job as a result of the allegations.
He added that gardaí received a complaint about Ms Malone, which detailed the allegations against her.
Judge Desmond Zaidan sent forward the case for trial by jury, and agreed to grant bail for the defendant until the case returns to the court on May 5.
Ms Malone was represented by solicitor Cairbre Finan.
