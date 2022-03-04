Kildare garda warning after power tools theft blitz

File image
People working in the construction sector have been advised by gardaí to be extra vigilant after a spate of power tool theft incidents across County Kildare in recent days.
In one case the value of the tools taken was €4,000.
At least four incidents have occurred since February 20 and in most cases the tools were stolen from sheds adjacent to residential properties.
Incidents have been reported in Kill, Johnstown and Allenwood.
One man has been arrested but gardai do not believe that the crimes are connected.
