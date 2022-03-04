Search

04 Mar 2022

Free brain health classes at Kildare venue

Welfare

Free brain health classes at Kildare venue

McAuley Place, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

04 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A brain health programme, created by fitness professional and author Denise Medved, is takein place at McAuley Place, Naas on a trial basis with free classes for four weeks.

The Ageless Grace Brain Health programme is a series of 21 simple tools for lifelong comfort and ease. The movements, which are performed in a chair, focus on the healthy longevity of the body, mind, emotions, and spirit.  Each tools focuses on different anti-aging techniques, like joint mobility, spinal flexibility, right-left brain coordination, cognitive function, systemic stimulation, balance, confidence, and playfulness.  

Louise Burchall is one of a handful of educators associated with the initiative in Ireland. “I love this programme and seeing how my clients benefit from the exercise week on week”, said Louise. “It's amazing the workout you can get sitting in a chair. We use all sorts of music with 50's Rock and Roll being my favourite - lots of Chuck Berry, Elvis, and we've even been known to dance to the hucklebuck and had requests for The Saw Doctors! We have a lot of fun.” 

The programme is suitable for everyone, including those with physical limitations.  Caregivers (professional or family members) who want to provide ease of movement to their clients or loved ones may find it of special interest.  

Mark Hazzard, general manager of McAuley Place said “We are delighted to be partnering with Louise to run this amazing program at here. We are trialling the program by offering classes free of charge for four weeks” 

The classes will run for four weeks from the  March 10 to  April 7 (excluding March 17) at 11am and is free of charge. To book please contact McAuley Place on 045-897833. For more information on the project please contact Louise on 0858934086

