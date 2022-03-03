Deaths in County Kildare

Hugh Davey, Kilglynn, Kilcock

Peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Hugh, beloved son of Francis and Mary, loving brother of Fran, Claire and Jill. Deeply regretted by his family, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; Ben, Ethan, Jack, Ali and Molly, extended family and many friends. Reposing at his home on Saturday 5th from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock arriving for 12 noon Mass which can be viewed on https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to circumstances cannot, please leave a personal message for Hugh's family in the condolence section at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Frances Daly

Frances Daly (née Gill), Beaumont, Dublin / Donadea

March 2, In her 80th year, passed suddenly but peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Raymond George, loving mother of Caroline, Declan, Cliff, Sinead and the late baby Derek; very sadly missed by her sons-in-law Michael and Brad, daughters-in-law Pauline and Sylvia, grandchildren Derek, Eoghan, Cormac, Matthew, Roisin, Hannah, Connor, Aaron, Callum, Shane, Alex and Riona, brother Pat, sister Mary, and all in-laws, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home on Thursday, March 3rd from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney arriving for 11.30am Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. For those who can’t attend the service, it can be viewed live by visiting http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html

Sr. Catherine Campion, Kilcock / Carlow / Oranmore, Galway

March 2. Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock and formerly of Cul na Cille, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, Carlow, Oranmore, Co. Galway and Zambia, March 2nd 2022, peacefully, deeply regretted by her loving Presentation Community, her sister Nuala, her brothers Michael and Patsy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Thursday (March 3rd) evening to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for evening prayers at 6pm. Funeral mass on Friday (March 4th) at 10am, followed by burial in St. Peter and St. Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. The evening prayers and funeral mass can be viewed live by clicking on the following link : https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

John Brick

John Brick, Leixlip / Birr

March 2. Peacefully at St. James’s Hospital. Predeceased by his parents John and Tena. Sadly missed by his loving partner Paula and her family, brother Donal, sisters Angela and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning (5th. March) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. John’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to, are welcome to leave a personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please.

John O'Neill, Lucan, Dublin / Celbridge

March 1st 2022 (suddenly but peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Cherry Ward, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Pre-deceased by his brother Harry and his parents Rosanna and Henry. Sadly missed by his loving cousin Jimmy Healy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Celbridge on Friday evening (March 4th) between 6.00pm and 7.00 pm. Removal on Saturday morning (March 5th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. John’s funeral mass may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK on Saturday morning at 10.00am. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.