Kildare motorist clocked a 153 km/h during National Slow Down Day
National Slow Down Day 2022 took place between 7am Tuesday, March 1 and 7am Wednesday March 2. Throughout that time, An Garda Síochána together with GoSafe checked the speeds of over 125,000 vehicles across Irish roads. Speed detectors recorded 1,675 of those vehicles travelling more than the applicable speed limit.
In Kildare, one motorist was added to the list of ‘notable’ excessive speeds detected during the 24 hour speed enforcement campaign after they were detected at 152km/h in a 120km/h zone along the M7 at Mooretown, between Kildare Town and Monasterevin.
Kildare County Council’s Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh said drivers should be mindful of the dangers and consequences of speeding: “Just one notable speed was recorded in County Kildare during the 24-hour speed enforcement operation, however, the actions of that one driver could have resulted in a serious collision, injuries or fatalities on a Kildare Road. Drivers should always adhere to the speed limit and be mindful of the dangers and consequences of a speeding motorist. It’s good to see that the vast majority of motorists obey the speed limit, and therefore, are helping to reduce collisions on the roads.”
Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around bends and it extends the safe distance necessary to stop a vehicle. Speeding also increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a dangerous situation. Kildare County Council appeals to all drivers to abide by speed limits and to be conscious of the devastation speeding can cause.
