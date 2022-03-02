Deaths in County Kildare

Dolores Walsh

Dolores (Ann) WALSH (née Tougher), The Close, Liffey Hall, Newbridge

March 1. I the tender care of the nurses & staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Stephen, her children Kyle and Niamh and their partners Rachel and Ross, her parents Eileen and Seamus and her brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at her residence for family, close friends and neighbours from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday and from 4 pm on Thursday with prayers at 7pm. Removal by Anderson and Leahy Funeral Directors on Friday morning at 10:45am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11:30am Mass which will be live streamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcamFuneral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium which will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/newslands-cross- cemetery-crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh or The Irish Cancer Society. Donations box in church. House private on Friday morning please.

Hugh O'Neill

Hugh O'Neill, Maynooth, Kildare / Mullingar, Westmeath

February 28. Peacefully at Mountpleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock.Hugh will be sadly missed by his children Louis, Anne and Claire, and their husbands and partner Tom, Pierre and Jackie, his grandchildren Ella, Edward, Sacha and Penelope, sisters Ursula and Helen, brother Desmond, extended family and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 1pm to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium for 1.45pm funeral service. The funeral service can be viewed live on Thursday at 1.45pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/ Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Assoc. of Ireland by clicking on the following link : https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

June Bennett

June Bennett (née Spooner), Johnstown, Kilkenny / Kilmeague, Kildare

February 26. Peacefully, after a short illness with her devoted family by her side, in the kind care of staff at St. Vincent's Private hospital Dublin. Dearly loved wife of Osmond and loving mother of Gail and Robert. June will be missed by her husband, daughter, son, sisters Valerie and Sylvia, brothers in law William and Carl, sister in law Ethel, uncle, aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Doyle's funeral home Urlingford (Eircode E41XO38) on Tuesday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to St. Mary's Church Johnstown ( Eircode E41H272) arriving for funeral service at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House private please. Messages of condolence can be placed on RIP.ie . For those unable to attend, the Funeral Service can be viewed at the following link CLICK HERE TO VIEW SERVICE. Depending on 4G coverage the service may not be able to be viewed live. If this is the case it will be recorded and be available to watch here later that day.