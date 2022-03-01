Deaths in County Kildare

Lucy Fallon Moran, Sallins / Athlone, Westmeath

February 28. Peacefully in the tender care of St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Sallins, Co. Kildare and formerly of Coolaleena, Glasson, Athlone, Co. Westmeath. Sadly missed by her loving husband Cormac, adoring daughters Luchia and Lauren, her parents Mary and Alick, brother Paul, sister Teresa, Sharon and Joan, parents-in-law Deirdre and Sean, brothers-in-law Dave and Darren, sister-in-law Katrina, nieces Louise and Izzy, nephews Adam, Noah, Liam, Luca and Rio, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws, relatives and many many friends.

Reposing at her parent's residence (Coolaleena, Glasson, N37 YY30) on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Lucy's family are very mindful of the risk of spreading Covid-19, and those attending the funeral are respectfully requested to observe social distancing, wear a face covering at all times and avoid shaking hands and hugging.

If you would like to leave a personal message of sympathy, please use the condolences section at RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

Kathleen Lawlor

Kathleen Lawlor, Kildare

February 24. The death has occurred of the late, Kathleen Lawlor (24th February 2022) peacefully at Tullamore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, sadly missed by her loving children, Jason, Elaine, Shannon, Sauna and Ememer, grandchildren. Nieces and nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Funeral will take place on Thursday (3rd) at Saint Peter and Paul's Church Portlaoise for 11am Mass. Followed to Portlaoise Cemetery for burial. A book of condolence is open at RIP.ie.

Christopher O'Neill

Christopher (Christy) (Gick) O'Neill, St. Joseph's Terrace, Mountmellick / Newbridge

February 28. Peacefully at Portlaoise Hospital. Sadly missed by his children Fergal, Shane and Eimear, grandchildren Jack and Nevaeh, sisters Kathleen, Helen, Anna, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, especially his niece Joanna, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium which will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium.

Elizabeth Duffy

Elizabeth (Betty) Duffy, Kilcullen

February 28. In the loving care of the staff at Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Patrick, sisters in law Eilish and Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her niece Susan Kearney's residence Stickens, Caragh, Eircode W91 E0KP from 4pm until conclusion of prayers at 8pm on Tuesday, 1st March. Removal from there on Wednesday, 2nd March, to the Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid's, Kilcullen arriving for 11am requiem mass. Funeral afterwards to Hacketstown Cemetery, Co. Carlow arriving 1.15pm approx. Those who would have liked to the attend funeral but cannot may leave a message in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Betty's funeral mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

Patrick (Gerry) Gregory, Naas / Armagh City, Armagh

January 19. Gregory Patrick “Gerry” 35, lower Westwood, Bradford on Avon, U.K. and formally 19 Morell lawns, Naas, Co.Kildare. Died 19th January 2022 from a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his wife and son. Funeral Mass on Saturday 5th of March at 10 am in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh City burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Survived by son, daughters, grandsons, granddaughter and great-grandson, brothers, nephews, nieces, friends and Partner.

Liam McArdle

Liam McArdle, Kill / Irishtown, Dublin

February 28. Late of Irishtown, Dublin 4. Unexpectedly in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Craddockstown House, Nursing Home, Naas; loving husband of Carmel, devoted dad to Peter, Siobhán, Gillian and Liam, father in law of Martina, Stephen and Stephen, and doting grandad to Niamh, Conor, Chloe, Orla, Megan, Hannah, Calum, Sarah, Zach and Rebecca. Liam will be sadly missed by his sisters Janine and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 6.00p.m. until 8.00p.m. A Celebration of Liam's Life will take place on Wednesday, 2nd March, at 1.40p.m. at Newlands Cross Crematorium. The service on Wednesday at 1.40p.m. can be viewed on the following link:https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium. Donations, if desired to: Dementia Ireland. https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

John Tobin

John Tobin, Leixlip, Kildare / Artane, Dublin

February 26. Suddenly in Spain. Beloved husband of Ann and dear father of Robert, John, Jennifer, Siobháin & Andrew and beloved son of Patricia and the late Bernard. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, Mammy, his adoring 10 (soon to be 11) grandchildren Alannah, Luke, Katie, Leah, Lucy, Alex, Madison, Jamie, Chloe and Emily, sisters Carol and Martina, brother Brendan, sons-in-law Barry and Paul, daughters-in-law Lisa and Michelle, father-in-law John and mother-in-law Bernadette, sisters-in-law, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and a huge circle of loving friends. Funeral details to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Michael Mulligan

Michael Mulligan, Clane, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin

February 25. Peacefully in the loving, kind and amazing care of the wonderful staff at TLC Centre, Maynooth, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Martin. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Laurie) and loving dad to Michael and Margaret. Michael will be so dearly missed by his loving family, sisters Sheila, Rita and Lavina, brothers Bernard, Philip and Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law Bernadette and Helen, his much loved and cherished grandchildren Sarah and Jay, Sarah’s husband Eliot, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght, on Monday (28th February) from 4pm to 6pm and on Tuesday (1st March) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal to St Mary’s Priory, Tallaght Village on Wednesday (2nd March) arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/tallaght. Messages of sympathy may be placed in the condolence section below. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

May O'Rourke (née Byrne), Artane, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare

February 26. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare; beloved wife of the late Terence. Deeply mourned by her daughter Maree, son Niall, granddaughter Alva, daughter-in-law Ciara, sister, brother, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral cortège will leave the family home on Friday, March 4th, at 9.20 o’clock to arrive at Church of St. Vincent de Paul, Marino for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass followed by Cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

Laurence (Larry) Whelan, The Glebe Crookstown and formerly of Ballylaffin House, Crookstown, Kildare, R14 DP89 / Dunlavin, Wicklow

February 24. Beloved husband and soulmate of Sheila, much loved and devoted father and best friend of Larry, Laura, Dan and Richard. Larry will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter, granddaughter Evie, son in law, daughters in law, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, his wide circle of friends and the animals in his loving care. Reposing at his residence from 2pm Tuesday 1st March (R14 DP89), Removal by Leigh's Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary's and St Laurence's Church, Crookstown, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/crookstown-webcam/ If you would like to leave a message please do so in the condolence section at RIP.ie.