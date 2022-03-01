Ban on fried food near Kildare schools fails to pass after vote

Cllr Aidan Farrelly proposed a motion to insert an objective to restrict the sale of fried food in retail units within 500m of schools during school hours, in the County Development Plan (CDP).

The motion was discussed under the guise of the obvious health implications of fried food but the idea was debated widely and the initial motion was deemed by councillors present at last Thursday’s meeting as overly ambitious.

There was confusion on the floor as councillors debated fried versus fast food and also questioned how those foods could be defined.

Senior planner Amy Granville was quick to clarify that Cllr Farrelly’s wording in the motion was ‘fried food’. The current situation of many school’s on-site cafeterias serving fried food was seen as a potential obstacle for the motion as it would not prevent students’ access to unhealthy meals.

There were also concerns over how this proposed measure would be implemented and the logistics of it.

Cllr Farrelly offered to reduce the distance that was proposed to 200 metres but eventually instead decided to call for a vote with the amendment that the County Development Plan restrict the development of new fried or fast food outlets within 500 metres of schools.

The motion was put to the floor for a vote after Cllr Farrelly’s amendment. The motion fell with 14 members in favour, 16 against with one abstention.