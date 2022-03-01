Search

01 Mar 2022

Ban on fried food near Kildare schools fails to pass after vote

Ban on fried food near Kildare schools fails to pass after vote

Social Democrats made a case against fried food close to schools

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

01 Mar 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Cllr Aidan Farrelly proposed a motion to insert an objective to restrict the sale of fried food in retail units within 500m of schools during school hours, in the County Development Plan (CDP).

The motion was discussed under the guise of the obvious health implications of fried food but the idea was debated widely and the initial motion was deemed by councillors present at last Thursday’s meeting as overly ambitious.

There was confusion on the floor as councillors debated fried versus fast food and also questioned how those foods could be defined.

Senior planner Amy Granville was quick to clarify that Cllr Farrelly’s wording in the motion was ‘fried food’. The current situation of many school’s on-site cafeterias serving fried food was seen as a potential obstacle for the motion as it would not prevent students’ access to unhealthy meals.

There were also concerns over how this proposed measure would be implemented and the logistics of it.

Cllr Farrelly offered to reduce the distance that was proposed to 200 metres but eventually instead decided to call for a vote with the amendment that the County Development Plan restrict the development of new fried or fast food outlets within 500 metres of schools.

The motion was put to the floor for a vote after Cllr Farrelly’s amendment. The motion fell with 14 members in favour, 16 against with one abstention.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media