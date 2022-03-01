Blessington's NutriQuick strike €9 million deal with Aldi

Pictured (L-R) is Tom Gannon, Director of NutriQuick; Dean Siney, Managing Director of NutriQuick; and Billy Carr, Buying Director at Aldi Ireland. Picture: Jeff Harvey
Aldi Ireland has agreed a new €9 million deal with Blessington-based NutriQuick to supply all of Aldi’s 149 Irish stores with its nutritious fitness ready meals.
The new contract will see a 20% increase in the volume NutriQuick supplies Aldi annually.
The company was established in 2016 by Dean Siney with the aim to produce tasty, portion-controlled, healthy and nutritionally balanced ready meals in Blessington and has grown ever since.
