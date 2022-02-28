Council has nine separate sites in the Kildare-Newbridge area on which homes could be built

Kildare County Council said it has nine separate sites across the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) area in which it could build houses.

Mayor of the MD, Cllr Rob Power had sought information on any undeveloped land the Council owned which was close to towns, villages or rural settlements which may be suitable for serviced sites.

The council said that it had land in Rickardstown, Newbridge adjacent to the existing Rosconnell estate. It said the lands are currently under consideration for mixed tenure development.

It also had potential development plots in Coolaghknock Glebe and Bishopsland in Kildare town.

In the Rathangan area, there were sites at Bonaghmore and Beechgrove.

Other areas were Crosskeys in Kildangan, Avondale in Kilcullen and in Athgarvan.

The council said the list was generated from the Property Interest Register “which is a work in progress. As such, the list is not complete or exhaustive.”

A spokesperson added: “The list excludes unregistered sites and sites registered in the Registry of Deeds.

“The local authority added that the list excludes sites acquired for road improvements and cemeteries, as these plots are not available for any other purpose.

“The list includes part-developed and undeveloped sites,” said the report.

“A detailed breakdown of current use would take a number of weeks to prepare. In addition, the maps contained in the Property Interest Register date back to 2018 and may not reflect the exact position on the ground.”