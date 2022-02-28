Search

28 Feb 2022

Council has nine separate sites in the Kildare-Newbridge area on which homes could be built

Construction unions call on employers to ensure extra protections for workers

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

28 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Kildare County Council said it has nine separate sites across the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) area in which it could build houses.
Mayor of the MD, Cllr Rob Power had sought information on any undeveloped land the Council owned which was close to towns, villages or rural settlements which may be suitable for serviced sites.
The council said that it had land in Rickardstown, Newbridge adjacent to the existing Rosconnell estate. It said the lands are currently under consideration for mixed tenure development.

It also had potential development plots in Coolaghknock Glebe and Bishopsland in Kildare town.
In the Rathangan area, there were sites at Bonaghmore and Beechgrove.
Other areas were Crosskeys in Kildangan, Avondale in Kilcullen and in Athgarvan.
The council said the list was generated from the Property Interest Register “which is a work in progress. As such, the list is not complete or exhaustive.”
A spokesperson added: “The list excludes unregistered sites and sites registered in the Registry of Deeds.
“The local authority added that the list excludes sites acquired for road improvements and cemeteries, as these plots are not available for any other purpose.
“The list includes part-developed and undeveloped sites,” said the report.
“A detailed breakdown of current use would take a number of weeks to prepare. In addition, the maps contained in the Property Interest Register date back to 2018 and may not reflect the exact position on the ground.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media