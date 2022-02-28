Kildare Co Council asked to examine feasibility of overnight parking for tourists'motorhomes

Kildare County Council is considering the feasibility of installing serviced parking bays for motorhomes due to the benefits to the local economy.

Cllr Noel Connolly raised the issue at the February meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) meeting which was held in-person at Aras Chill Dara.

The Sinn Féin representative said that research has shown that occupiers of motorhomes spend locally on groceries as well as eating out for lunch and dinner.

Cllr Connolly suggested that a regular car park could be re-purposed as an overnight camping facility after 6pm.

The council said that the local authority currently has no plans to provide standalone overnight parking facilities for motorhomes within the Kildare-Newbridge MD.



Official Brian Leonard said that a query has gone to Kildare Fáilte to establish if they have any plans to provide these type of parking facilities within the MD and that councillors will be kept updated.

Many people are believed to have purchased or rented motorhomes for holidays during the pandemic as they believed them to be safer than staying in hotels or guesthouses.

The vehicles had become so common that the gardaí issues advice on their safe use.

For example, the maximum speed limit for towing a caravan is 80km/h.

Mr Leonard also noted that a related issue was raised at the Athy Municipal District recently when the council was requested to install metered power and water points for mobile campervans in areas around the Dominican lands or the back of Emily Square.

He added: “The Public Realm team reported that they would assess the potential to incorporate proposals for metered power and water points for mobile campervans into the Dominican Lands Masterplan which is currently being developed.

“Public Realm also noted it could be considered by the Barrow Blueway Steering Group as part of the Barrow Blueway, including in Athy.”