Celebrity chef Donal Skehan is asking Kildare people to join the Great Irish Bake for Sick Children 2022

Celebrity chef and Great Irish Bake for Sick Children ambassador Donal Skehan is calling on bakers across Co. Kildare to take part in this year's Great Irish bake for sick children on April 8. Donal was joined by young baker and CHI at Crumlin patient Finn Ryan and his brother Liam to officially launch the sweetest campaign of the year - the Great Irish Bake - proudly supported by Gem. You may remember Finn from the 2021 Late Late Toy Show, when he won the hearts of the nation by ringing the bell to celebrate the end of his chemotherapy treatment in CHI at Crumlin.

Children's Health Foundation is delighted to have Donal Skehan's support as Great Irish Bake ambassador once again this year. With his help and the support of kind bakers across the nation, the 2021 Great Irish Bake for Sick Children raised a phenomenal €270,000 to fund vital and life-saving paediatric equipment.

Finn, Donal and Children’s Health Foundation are asking individuals, families, communities, creches, schools and companies to host their own Great Irish Bake event on or around Friday, 8th April and raise vital funds to support sick children and their families in CHI at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly. Funds raised will go to support Children’s Health Foundation’s vital and life-saving equipment fund, which helps fund a whole range of vital equipment like specialist scanners, pain pumps, ultrasounds and so much more besides.

So spin that rolling pin and dust off those aprons - by taking part in this year’s Great Irish Bake you will be doing something really sweet for sick children when they need it most. Whether you go all out with your macarons and souffles or simply whip up a few fairy cakes to enjoy with pals, every single event held this April will make a real difference to families going through the most challenging of times.

When you register at www.childrenshealth.ie/greatirishbake, Children’s Health Foundation will send you their famous Great Irish Bake kit with everything you need to make your event a sweet success.

Commenting on this year’s Great Irish Bake for Sick Children, Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Donal and Finn on board for this year’s Great Irish Bake and hope that our amazing bakers from all over the country will join us once again for this event. It’s a great way to catch up with friends, family and colleagues while knowing that you are doing something really special for sick children. When you have a sick child in hospital, it is so important to know that they are getting the world-class treatment they deserve. Here in Children’s Health Foundation we are committed to supporting the expert care that the frontline teams in CHI give to sick children and their families every single moment of every single day. Your continued support makes this vital work possible.”

She added: “Your support will ensure that they continue to have access to the very best specialist, cutting-edge equipment in CHI’s wards, theatres, departments and ICU. Our huge appreciation to Donal, Finn, Liam and to our wonderful friends in Gem, who are supporting us once again in 2022.”

Great Irish Bake Ambassador Donal Skehan said: “It is so much fun to get together, enjoy a scone and a cup of tea and know that your tasty treats are going to help sick children when they need it the very most. It’s so easy to take part and even better to know that you are having a phenomenal impact on the lives of so many kids from across Ireland.”

Bobby Mulligan, Managing Director of Gem commented: “Gem are delighted to be returning as the sponsor of the Great Irish Bake for Sick Children for 2022 and are thrilled to see the expansion of the campaign to include four sites with Crumlin, Temple Street, Connolly and Tallaght all included this year. Having been involved in this event for a number of years now, we know the difference this campaign makes to the 350,000 sick children that pass through the doors of CHI’s Hospitals each year by funding life-saving equipment with the generous donations from participants up and down the country. Challenge your families, friends, sports teams, colleagues, and communities to whip up something delicious, host a bake sale and donate to this amazing cause.”

To register today and receive your own baking kit, simply visit www.childrenshealth.ie/ greatirishbake. Don’t forget to get in touch with us on social media too to share your own bakes, recipes and kitchen tips. Simply include the hashtag #GreatIrishBake