PHOTOS: Delays for morning commuters as lorry overturns on N4 motorway on Kildare-Dublin border

The vehicle at the scene / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Gardaí and Emergency services with heavy lifting equipment are currently at the scene of an overturned lorry transporting hay bales on the N4 Westbound at the Dodsboro exit near Lucan.
Three lanes westbound and two lanes wastbound are blocked.
Gardaí said motorists should expect long delays in both directions.
Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said firefighters and paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphins Barn were called to the incident.
It added that two patients were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
DFB cautioned that N4 users will experience severe delays as recovery takes place.
