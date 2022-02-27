Search

27 Feb 2022

Letter to the editor: Parking on the Main Street of Naas, Co Kildare

27 Feb 2022 6:00 PM

Dear Editor,

There are plans to remove a number of parking spaces from South Main Street, nine in total, these are adjacent to the Presbyterian Church, at Rustic Restaurant and at the Gra Cafe .

In principle I do not have a problem with this sort of development but I do believe we owe it to the public to properly inform and consult with them on developments of this nature.

Although officials are reported to have informed the traders in the area of their plans, it is my understanding that all the traders have not been informed.

I believe that removing parking spaces from a busy part of the centre of town should only be done after consultation with the traders and the public who use the facility which is being removed.

Parking spaces are important to people accessing facilities in South Main Street, banks, post office, credit Union and retail outlets, and especially for age friendly shoppers,

I think that there should be more consideration and consultation with the people most affected , traders and the public, before this proposal is agreed and accepted.

Cllr Anne Breen,

Labour Party

Naas Municipal District

