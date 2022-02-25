Christy Moore performs Curragh of Kildare to mark Line out for the Lilywhites charity walk

Kildare GAA Supporters are Lining out for the Lilywhites this Spring. They're raising funds for our County teams by walking 100km for Lent.
Join hundreds of Kildare fans all over the world in getting active and supporting our teams in 2022.
You can watch the performance from Christy here : https://fb.watch/bonVZHhdPN/
The target for the campaign is €100,000
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.