WEATHER ALERT: Snow, hail, thunderstorms in Met Éireann 'raw' wintry forecast #sneachta

The weather in Ireland is set to turn very wintry with the latest Met Éireann weather forecast featuring snow, hail, thunderstorms and freezing temperatures.

Met Éireann has already issued a Status Yellow Snow and Ice Warning for Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim for. A Status Yellow Wind Warning for Donegal and Mayo has also been issued.

In its latest forecast Met Éireann warns that winds will continue strong in the west and north tonight and moderating a bit elsewhere. Chilly with a scattering of snow, sleet and rain showers. There is also a chance of some thunderstorms too with local hail. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees. Some frost and ice will set in also, especially in sheltered areas.

Met Éireann says it will be cold and very windy on Thursday with strong to gale force and gusty west to northwest winds bringing in sunny spells and further scattered wintry showers. A scattering of snow showers and icy stretches during the morning will lead to treacherous conditions in parts. Some thundery showers and hail too, especially in the west and north. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 7 degrees, coldest in the north, with an added wind chill factor.

Met Éireann expects Thursday night will feel raw in rather brisk northwest winds with some further scattered wintry showers, mainly confined to western and northern coasts overnight. Long clear spells will develop elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with frost and possible ice developing later, that's as the winds ease.

The outlook for Friday and Saturday is for drier weather but it will turn wet for a time later this weekend. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Staying unsettled & turning cold over the next few days with wintry showers on Wednesday night & Thursday. ️



Some snow ❄️ is likely in places & showers will be heavy with possible hail & thunder too. ⛈️



The cold spell will come to an end by Friday. pic.twitter.com/3eUwcD22XD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 22, 2022

NATIONAL FORECAST Issued at 11.17am on Wednesday, February 23.

FRIDAY: Mostly dry with good sunny spells and just light southwest breeze. During the afternoon however, cloud will build across much of the western half of the country. The odd spot of drizzle is possible in Atlantic fringes later. Highest temperatures will range 8 to 10 degrees.

Little change overnight, though southerly winds will freshen towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees, coolest across eastern counties.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy drizzle across southern and western counties. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Rain is expected to move in across the country during Saturday night, turning heavy at times, however a clearance will develop across Atlantic counties later. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees, coolest across western counties.

SUNDAY: The last of the overnight rain is likely to clear early on Sunday, leaving a mostly dry day with sunny spells and just light south to southwest breezes. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.