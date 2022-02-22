Search

22 Feb 2022

Kildare site with approval for 204 homes for sale for €9.5m

The land for sale between the M7 and Ballymany Road/ PHOTO: GOOGLE EARTH

Senan Hogan

22 Feb 2022 4:23 PM

A ready-to-go residential development site on the edge of Newbridge with full planning permission for 204 new homes and creche has gone on sale with an asking price of €9.5m.

Last September, local councillors had strongly objected to the densityof the development being proposed by Dublin-based Glan Developments.

It was later approved by An Bord Pleanala in November. 

The 6.76 hectare site off the Ballymany Road has planning permission for 98 2, 3 and 4 bedroom houses and 106 1, 2 and 3 bedroom duplexe apartments.

Viewing is by appointment with the joint selling agents DNG New Homes in Dublin and DNG Doyle in Naas. 

