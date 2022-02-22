Kildare business owner criticised over bins on paths

Business proprietors in Naas who leave large industrial-type bins on footpaths in the parts of the town have been criticised.

Naas Mayor Seamie Moore said bye-laws or environmental regulations should be used against people who “restrict the use of public streets and lanes.”

He said these areas are being used as “weekend storage areas for refuse bins.”

Read more Kildare news

According to Kildare County Council the bye-laws state that containers used for the presentation of kerbside waste would be held within the curtilage or premises where the waste is produced - other than the day before the bins are emptied.

All containers used for the presentation of kerbside waste should be removed from roadways, paths of public places no later than 8am on the day after the designated waste collection day.

But Cllr Moore said some bins are left for up to five days.

“People are taking liberties by using public streets and we don’t have a monitoring system in place over the weekends,” he added.

He said the bins should be kept on the property of the business owners.