Kildare second-level students can enter EPA competition and claim top cash prize of €1,000.

Students from Kildare still have time to enter this year’s EPA The Story of Your Stuff competition and be in the running for the top prize – €500 for themselves and €500 for their school – as details of the virtual finale event were announced today.

Stephen Fennell, EPA Programme Manager, said: “The finale of The Story of Your Stuff is an opportunity to highlight the creativity of Ireland’s environmentally-minded young people, who have put so much effort into their competition entries. It is a showcase of their creativity and a chance for us to understand some of their most pressing environmental concerns."

"There is still plenty of time to submit an entry, and I would urge students and teachers across Kildare to participate in this year’s competition. Entering is as simple as picking an everyday object or activity, researching its environmental impact and telling its story in a creative way.”

The virtual event is scheduled for Wednesday, 6th April 2022, with shortlisted students at the heart of the competition’s finale event. Students will have the chance to hear from competition ambassador and candidate-astronaut, Dr Norah Patten and submit their own questions to her. Shortlisted entries will be showcased at the event and the students will get a great opportunity to tell us more about their entry and why it was close to their hearts. The event will culminate with the announcement of the recipient of the Irish-language prize, the Climate Topic prize, and the overall winner of the top prize.

Now it its sixth year, The Story of Your Stuff has the empowerment of students at its core, encouraging young people to realise the influence they can have on their friends and family when it comes to making environmentally responsible consumer choices. With its focus on sustainability, waste management, climate action and environmental protection, the competition asks young people to think, talk and make small changes that can have far-reaching impacts.

Full competition guidelines and tips are available at https://www. thestoryofyourstuff.ie/. Entrants are encouraged to use the EPA’s Ireland’s Environment web resource, www.IrelandsEnvironment.ie when researching their project. The deadline for entries is Monday, March 7 2022.