Temporary water outage will occur in estate in Celbridge on Wednesday, Kildare County Council confirm

A temporary water outage will occur at an estate in Celbridge on Wednesday, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.
KCC explained: "Waterwork’s crew will replace a faulty meter on Wednesday, February 23, the following areas will be without supply from 10.30am until 2pm: Primrose Gate Estate, including Willow Avenue, Willow Way Road, Willow Grove, Willow View, Willow Brook, Willow Drive, Willow Cove, Willow Square, Willow Mews, Willow Dale, Willow Rise, Primrose Medical Centre, Tree House Childcare, Tesco Express And Kinsella’s Pharmacy."
