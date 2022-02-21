Tadhg Beirne wants YOU for Kildare charity Barretstown's mountains challenge

Pictured training for the Dublin Mountains Challenge with Tadhg Beirne are Barretstown campers, Luke (13) and Michael (15) Collins from County Clare
Irish Rugby star Tadhg Beirne is calling on walkers and hikers across Ireland to ‘Walk this Way’ and sign-up for the Barretstown Dublin Mountains Challenge on May 29.
The walk is help raise vital funds for Barretstown. Barretstown is children’s charity that offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with serious illness.
The annual Barretstown Dublin Mountains Challenge is a 30-kilometre sponsored hike along the beautiful Dublin Mountains Way.
