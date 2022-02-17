Green light for five-storey apartment block near Newbridge's water tower

The water tower with Westbank House in the background in Newbridge (Image: google maps)
Planning permission has been granted for a five-storey apartment block with 20 apartments in Newbridge.
Ascot Construction Ltd has been approved to demolish Westbank House on Cutlery Road (an existing three-storey vacant office building) to make way for the new development.
The site is at the back of the Whitewater Shopping Centre.
The five- storey building will comprise 12 one-bed units and eight two-bed units.
The plans also include private open spaces in the form of balconies and patios, 150sq.m. communal open space roof terrace, six roof mounted solar PV panels: eight part-podium car parking spaces; bicycle and bin stores with 30 resident cycle spaces and 12 visitor cycle spaces.
There will be a new vehicular access from Cutlery Road.
The estimated construction value of the new project is around €4.5m, according to Construction Information Services.
