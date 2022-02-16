Search

16 Feb 2022

Kildare Co Council to install Communication Board in playground

Kildare Co Council to install Communication Board in playground

FILE PHOTO of a Communication Board

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

16 Feb 2022 5:42 PM

Kildare County Council is to install a Communication Board in Newbridge Playground as a pilot project. 

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer said that the Boards help adults as well as children to facilitate communication thus increasing independence and inclusion. 

The politician raised the issue at the the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District today.
The Council stated that it plans to seek quotations from graphic designers for the design of pilot communications boards in the next couple of months and to install the boards then, including one at Newbridge Playground.

Cllr O'Dwyer said: "Communication Boards facilitate a communication support to allow both children and adults who may have communication difficulties to get their messages across.

"Through a series of pictures, images and signs - the adult or child have the opportunity to express themselves thereby increasing inclusion and independence.

"Their use can be in many settings such as playgrounds, parks and schools. Local groups have expressed an interest in obtaining a Board and I look forward to the installation of the Boards throughout our county."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media