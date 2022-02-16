FREE Circuit training classes in Kildare to improve health and raise alcohol awareness

Mick Mulcahy Fitness is offering free circuit training classes in both Naas and Newbridge as well as free scheduled walks on the Curragh. The course is free and will run for four weeks while you participate in the Low R No alcohol challenge.

The Low R No Alcohol Challenge either:

A) Go Alcohol Free for a duration of time (minimum 28 days)

B) Reduce your drinking to meet the Low-Risk Guidelines

They are looking for a group, places limited, to sign up and take on this FREE challenge which will begin late February.

If you would like to get involved with this FREE Challenge register your interest at THIS LINK.

A resource book with plenty of tips and techniques (FREE), as well as an introduction to the SAFER model. If that is not enough people that sign up will be helping to raise awareness of alcohol related harm and contribute to prevention within our communities.