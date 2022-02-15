Tenders being sought for greenway from Sallins to Ardclough

Sallins
Tenders are currently being sought from contractors for the first phase of works on the construction of a new greenway recreational route along the Grand Canal from Sallins to Aylmers Bridge near Ardclough.
The main components of the works include widening and resurfacing of the existing trail.
There will also be improvements to public and private road junctions.
The construction of a retaining wall and a pedestrian bridge in Sallins will also be included.
The tender deadline is listed as March 23 for the works which have an estimated value of €1.5m, according to Construction Information Service.
