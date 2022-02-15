Motorist arrested by Kildare gardaí for speeding at 174kph in a 120kph zone

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
A motorist has been arrested by County Kildare gardaí for speeding.
The Garda Traffic account on Twitter said that the Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a speed checks on the M4 recently when they detected the driver speeding at 174kph in a 120kph zone.
Gardaí said: "They were stopped and the driver was arrested."
"Proceedings are to follow," they added.
