Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, February 15

The death has occurred of Derek Brennan

Clane, Kildare / Navan Road, Dublin



Derek Brennan (Clane and formerly the Navan Road, Dublin 7) died 12th of February 2022 suddenly in the Mater Hospital, after a long illness, borne with cheerfulness.

Predeceased by his parents, Eileen and Larry. Sadly, missed by his brother Paul, sisters Avril and Barbara, his sister-in-law Geraldine, nephew, nieces, aunts, cousins and his many friends and carers at Simplicitas.

Derek will be reposing at Bourke's Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7 from 3pm to 5pm Wednesday afternoon. Funeral Mass at 10am Thursday the 17th of February, Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Navan Road, Dublin 7, D07CKR7, which can be viewed live via the parish website – Click Here. Burial after Mass in Mulhuddart Cemetery, Church Road, Dublin 15.

The death has occurred of Terry (Marie T.) Doyle (née McElwain)

Cloonkeen, Athy, Kildare



DOYLE, née McElwain, Terry (Marie T.) , Cloonkeen, Athy, County Kildare, died peacefully on February 13th, 2022 at Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband John, sisters Mary and Geraldine and brothers Seamus and John. Dearly loved mother of Irene (Bond), Edward and Marie Therese. Deeply missed by her daughter-in-law Gina, son-in-law Jay and her beloved grandchildren Ella and Ronan, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at home on Wednesday, 16th February, from 6pm to 8pm. (Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing).

Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday, 17th February, at 2:00pm in St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to KARE.

House private on Thursday, please.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Brian Patrick Dunning

Clane, Kildare / Stoneybatter, Dublin



Dunning, Brian Patrick, Clane, Co. Kildare and formerly of Stonybatter, Dublin, February 10th 2022, suddenly at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Jack and May. Beloved husband of Fiona and loving father of Gordon, Jack and Julian. Dearest brother of Patrick, (Portland, Oregon). He will be sadly missed by the Dunning and Gough families, father-in-law Des Marron and all the sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law of the Marron and Dunning families.

Brian will be deeply mourned by all his relatives and treasured friends of the music world here and abroad.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 4pmto 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning from his residence at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 11am funeral service, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The funeral service can be viewed on Thursday at 11am by clicking on the following link: https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

The committal service can be viewed at 1pm by clicking on the following link: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Greene

Leixlip, Kildare



GREENE, Patrick (Paddy) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) February 12th., 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Kathy and much loved father of Deborah and Mark; Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandson Alex, daughter-in-law Sarah, brothers George, Noel, Joe and Sheamus, sisters Breda, Catherine, Anne and Michelle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Tuesday evening (February 15th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon (February 16th) to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 pm followed by cremation on Glasnevin Crematorium. Patrick’s funeral mass may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Kelly (née Molloy)

1433 Kilberry, Athy, Kildare / Newcastle, Dublin



Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy, parents Billy and Eileen (Molloy) and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving children Siobhan, Mark, Lorraine, Noelle, Eibhlin, Pappy, Sarah, Leanne, Mary, Aaron and Katie, sisters Ellen, Carol, Angelina and Mandy, brother Patrick, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, 15 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence from 10am on Tuesday (15th February).

Removal from her residence at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.