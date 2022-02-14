Search

14 Feb 2022

Skylarks music club announce a new show in The Moat Theatre Naas

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

14 Feb 2022 10:00 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Skylarks Music Club is an eclectic gathering of some of Ireland's finest musicians and songwriters. Following a hiatus due to the pandemic, the organisers are delighted to announce a new show for February 26 in The Moat Theatre, Naas.

The event will be taking place in a cabaret style setting, our mission is to provide high-quality musical experiences for the people of Kildare in a cosy and welcoming environment.

Audiences will be treated to an assortment of musical delights from Pete Kavanagh, Grainne Hunt, FIA RUA and Tia Burke. With intimate live performances and full bar service so that guests can relax and enjoy the music, Skylarks promises to be a night to remember!

Tickets for previous Skylarks shows sold out very quickly, so demand for this show will be high. Early booking is advised. Tickets are only €15 plus booking fee, and are available from The Moat Theatre Box Office at 045 883030 or from www.moattheatre.com

For further information please contact Tony Sourke on 087 1647080.

