Sallins housing estate to be taken in charge

Sallins
Kildare County Council says it is working to have a Sallins residential area taken in charge.
Sallins councillor Carmel Kelly sought information about progress at Osberstown Court at a recent Naas Municipal District meeting.
The councillor acknowledged that even though the estate has not yet been taken over by Kildare County Council, the council has done work there which is appreciated by the residents.
KCC official Celina Barrett reported that the council has been in touch with Irish Water as part of this process.
Irish Water has to decide whether works it deems to be critical to the operation of water services befrore or after the estate is taken in charge.
