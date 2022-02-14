Search

14 Feb 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, February 14

RIP to the late Gretta Dunne, Kay Kelly and Johnny Haskins

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

14 Feb 2022 11:10 AM

he death has occurred of Terry (Marie T.) Doyle (née McElwain)
Cloonkeen, Athy, Kildare

DOYLE, née McElwain, Terry (Marie T.) , Cloonkeen, Athy, County Kildare, died peacefully on February 13th, 2022 at Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband John, sisters Mary and Geraldine and brothers Seamus and John. Dearly loved mother of Irene (Bond), Edward and Marie Therese. Deeply missed by her daughter-in-law Gina, son-in-law Jay and her beloved grandchildren Ella and Ronan, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

 

Reposing at home on Wednesday, 16th February, from 6pm to 8pm. (Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing).

 

Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday, 17th February, at 2:00pm in St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy.

 

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to KARE.

House private on Thursday, please.

 

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Kelly (née Molloy)

1433 Kilberry, Athy, Kildare / Newcastle, Dublin

Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy, parents Billy and Eileen (Molloy) and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving children Siobhan, Mark, Lorraine, Noelle, Eibhlin, Pappy, Sarah, Leanne, Mary, Aaron and Katie, sisters Ellen, Carol, Angelina and Mandy, brother Patrick, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, 15 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

 

Reposing at her residence from 10am on Tuesday (15th February).

Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. .The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Gretta) Dunne (née Day)
29 St. Dominic's Park, Athy, Kildare

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Barney, great-grandson Graham, brothers Johnny, Paddy, Owney, Mikey and Joe.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Margaret and her partner Kevin, son Edward and his partner Martina, brothers and sisters Peter, Mick, Maisie and May, grandchildren Patrick, Liz, Jolene, Tracey, Keith and Casey, great-grandchildren Adam, Erica, Tadhg, Alfie, Tayla, Tianna, Tiernan and Warren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

 

Reposing at her residence from 3pm to 8pm on Wednesday afternoon (16th February). Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing.

Removal at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

House private Thursday morning, please.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Johnny Haskins
54 McDonnell Drive, Athy, Kildare

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by his loving children Carolann and John, partner Trish, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, grandchildren Harry, Joshua and Charlotte, nephews Billy, Eddie and Johnny, family, neighbours and friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Tuesday evening (15th February) with Rosary at 8pm. Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing.,

Removal at 1.30pm on Wednesday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.

