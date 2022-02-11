Reader pens to be provided at Kildare libraries

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Reader pens are to be provided at public libraries.
Kildare County Council is looking at the costs as well as provision options for the pens which read text as the user moves it across lines of text. The text can also be scanned on to a computer.
Cllr Mark Leigh and Cllr Aoife Breslin asked at a Kildare County Council meeting that the pens be bought and made available to all library users.
