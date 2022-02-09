PHOTOS: Driver loses control and car ends up in field near Naas, Co Kildare

The vehicle at the scene / Wicklow Fire Service
A driver had a lucky escape when their car lost control and ended up in a field.
Wicklow Fire Service said the incident happened this week on the R410 road between Naas and Blessington.
The vehicle crashed through the roadside hedge and wire fence and came to a stop in the field.
It had overturned and ended up back on its wheels.
The driver was not believed to have been seriously injured.
The badly-dented vehicle had to be towed by a tractor to a recovery truck.
Local gardaí also attended the incident alongside emergency services.
At the launch of the upcoming Clane Athletic Club 5k: Brian Conroy, Roisin Dunleavy, Monica Cross, Suzie O'Neill and John Finn. Photo: Sean Brilly
Mick O'Grady in action against Michael Langan of Donegal in the AFL Division 1 match. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.