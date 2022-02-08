Plant more trees in Kildare

Plant more trees.

That’s the message given to Kildare County Council by one of the councillors.

Cllr Noel Connolly told a meeting on January 31 that KCC should assess its land bank and plant trees on any “idle land” that’s suitable.

He said this would improve biodiversity and air purity and provide a “future revenue stream.”

Read more Kildare news

According to Cllr Connolly Ireland has the third worst level of tree planting in the EU, behind Malta and the Netherlands.

He cited the examples of places where the council might plant trees including a site on the Kildare Road in Rathangan.

He said this has been owned by KCC since 1911 and nothing has been done with it.

Cllr Seamie Moore said that a site near Johnstown, Naas, would also be suitable for tree planting.

However in a report KCC official Joe Boland said five sites had been identified, one in each of the five municipal districts and these are being assessed by Teagasc.

However he added that there are many sites where planting may not be possible for a number of reasons including potential other land use and this has to be taken into account.

The meeting also heard that a dozen biodiversity plans have been adopted for towns and villages and these are being implemented.

The meeting also heard that no substantial land banks are available within the vicinity of motorways or roads.

Because the council must demonstrate a need for lands acquired through compulsory purchase order, there are no large land banks left unused.