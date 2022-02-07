Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, February 7

The death has occurred of Marie DEVINE (née Donohoe)

Leixlip, Kildare / Whitehall, Dublin



DEVINE (Nee Donohoe) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Whitehall, Dublin 9) February 5th 2022 unexpectedly but peacefully in Blackrock Clinic. Marie, much loved mother of Rachel and David and special Nana Marie of Alex, James, Louis and Bonnie, big sister to Sheelagh and Peter and loved aunt by her niece and nephews. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends here and abroad.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Siobhán HAYDEN (née Conraoi)

Celbridge, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



HAYDEN (neé Conraoi) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lucan Heights, Lucan, Co. Dublin) February 6th, 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Siobhán, beloved wife of Barry and cherished mother of Ciara and Shaúna. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, brothers Dáire and Garóid, mother-in-law Mary, father-in-law Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, on Wednesday morning (9th February) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Siobhan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Wednesday morning. House private and family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Albert Stone (Snr.)

Grange, Newtown, Enfield, Meath, A83 WT44 / Kilcock, Kildare



Late of Kilglynn, Kilcock. Albert will repose at Grange, Newtown, Enfield on Wednesday 9th & Thursday 10th from 6pm to 8.30pm each evening. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Carmel Conroy (née Kinsella)

Raheenderragh, Athy, Kildare



Wife of the late James and mother of the late Martin.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Lily and Mary, brother Larry, sister Gert, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm on Sunday evening (February 6th) until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. (Please wear face coverings).

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie.

Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Those who would like to attend but cannot may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Mary Keane

Leixlip, Kildare / Maam, Galway



KEANE, Mary (Forest Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Maam, Co. Galway) died 4th February 2022 peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. James Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by her sister Bridie, Cork, Nephews and Nieces, Galway, England, Scotland, Greece and the USA, brother-in-law Cork, sisters-in-law Galway and USA, grandnephews, grandnieces, her wonderful friends and neighbours in Leixlip, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents Colman and Mary Keane (nee Joyce), brothers Padraic, Maam, Tom, London, Sean, Frank and Marcus, USA and most recently Martin, Scotland.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan, Co. Dublin on Monday evening, 7th February, from 6pm until 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, Co. Kildare arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Mary’s funeral service may be viewed (live only) by following this LINK.

Following Mass in Leixlip, removal to the Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin, Maam, Co. Galway arriving at 5.30pm approx. Funeral Mass at 12noon on Wednesday morning 9th February, followed by burial in Breenane Cemetery, Maam, Co. Galway.

The death has occurred of Maisie Cardiff (née O'Neill)

St. Brigid’s Avenue, Kilcullen, Kildare



Maisie Cardiff (nee O'Neill), St Brigid's Avenue, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.

Who died on February 3rd 2022.

Maisie is predeceased by her loving husband Jim, her parents Christy and Mary, her brothers. Christopher, Paddy, Jimmy, Peter, Larry, Tony and Tom, her sister Ann. She was the devoted and much loved mother of Mary, Maeve, Patrick, James, Anne, Sharon and Nigel.

A fond and loving grandmother to Chris, Des, Justin, Laury, Emily, David, Nathan, Sinead, Ciara, Niamh, Kirsty, Jack, Emily, Lee, Ian, Robert, Ross, Scott, Lee, Garry and JJ and great-grandmother to Cameron, Aaron, Alex, Tyler, Sophia, Nevaeh, Maisie Rae, Ben, Jack, Harleigh, Bonnie Lou, Theo, Amelia, she wil be missed and fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Collette, Son-in-law Liam, by John, William and Jock. Maisie will be missed and fondly remembered by her family, her nieces and nephews her carers, Emma, Sharlaine and Marie and by Esther, her neighbours and many friends.

May Maisie's gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home today Friday 4th from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal from her home on Saturday 5th at 2 pm to the Church of The Sacret Heart and St.Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 2.30pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

Maisie funeral mass will be live-streamed on www.mcmmedia.tv

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Kelly (née Farnan)

Glendara, Kill, Kildare / Magheracloone, Monaghan



Kelly (née Farnan), Kathleen (Kay), Glendara, Kill, Co. Kildare and late of Magheracloone, Co. Monaghan, February 3rd 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ned, son Barry, daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren Fionn and Niamh, sister May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Kathleen will be reposing at Murphy Bros. Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday from Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane at approx. 10:30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by private family cremation. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/test

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Kathleen to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice and Homecare Services, The Curragh by clicking on the following link :

https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.