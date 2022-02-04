Kildare Co Council blocks 39 new homes for Naas

A design image of a section of the project / Object Previews
Kildare Co Council has refused planning permission for 39 new homes on the Rathasker Road in Naas.
Included in the plans was the demolition of two existing dwellings.
The 39 proposed homes would comprise eight four-bed semi-detached two-storey units.
Also planned was 18 three-bed semi-detached two-storey dwellings and five two-bed end-terrace two-storey dwellings.
The designs included road widening of the existing Rathasker Road from the junction of the Naas Southern Ring Road (R447).
A new pedestrian path, internal access roads and landscaping was also planned.
The proposed project had an estimated construction value of over €7m, according to the Building Information Ireland database.
