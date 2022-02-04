Former parish priest of Athy in Kildare is laid to rest

The former parish priest of Athy, the Very Rev. Philip Dennehy (Pastor Emeritus) was laid to rest yesterday.

Fr Philip died peacefully at home on Monday, January 31.

The young curate first came to Athy in 1963 after being stationed in Dublin.

He was appointed Parish Priest of St. Michael’s parish in the mid 1980s.

Athy Parish said in a note on its website: "We thank God for Fr. Phil’s 67 years of service as a priest, of which he spent 47 of those years in Athy Parish.

"He died peacefully in his own home on Monday evening, 31st January 2022.

"The Funeral Mass, which took place in St. Michael’s Church Athy, on Thursday morning the 3rd February, was a celebration of the life and ministry of Fr. Philip Dennehy at which Archbishop Dermot Farrell presided.

"Following the Funeral Mass according to his wishes, Fr. Phil was buried, with his parents, Michael and Hannah Dennehy, in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner, Co. Waterford."



The native of Midelton in Co Cork received his education at St Brendan’s College in Killarney before entering the seminary in Clonliffe College in Dublin in the late 1940s.

He later attended University College Dublin and Maynooth College.

He was ordained in 1955 and later appointed chaplain to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Fr Philip is deeply regretted and loved by his sister Áine Costello as well as nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and relatives.

He is also much missed by Archbishop Dermot Farrell, fellow clergy, friends and parishioners.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Hannah, his brother Michael, sisters Joan, Sheila, Maura, Evelyn and Patsy.

Fr Philip's remains reposed at his residence on Stanhope Place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Removal to St Michael's Parish Church took place on Wednesday evening with Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning.

The Mass was livestreamed on www.parishofathy.ie.

Burial took place afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Co. Waterford.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

