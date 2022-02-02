Search

02 Feb 2022

Temporary water disruption due to burst water main in North Kildare

02 Feb 2022 4:35 PM

Water disruption has occurred due to a burst water main, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.

KCC said in a statement: "The water supply to the following areas will be disrupted until approximately 6pm tonight due to a burst water main in the area – Highfield Estate, St Josephs School, Bawn View, Chapel View and The Paddocks."

