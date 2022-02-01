Two Kildare supermarkets to set up recycling schemes

Two Naas supermarkets are planning to develop recycling facilities where recyclable materials - mainly bottles and cans - can be disposed of.

Aldi and Lidl which have stores at three locations in the town want to develop deposit return schemes which allow people to bring materials to a designated area in return for money vouchers.

The development of the deposit return schemes is being promoted as a an environmentally friendly initiative.

Kildare County Council is currently considering a planning application for the redevelopment of the Lidl store at Jigginstown Naas and a decision is due at the end of this month.

Read more Kildare news

The project will see the premises demolished and rebuilt as a new store which will be about one and half times bigger.

As part of a nationwide trial by Lidl, reverse vending machines are being installed at some venues on a trial basis nationwide “as part of a new approach to recycling.”

According to the company it is the first national retailer to do this.

Lidl said that the machines will aim to redirect 1,500 tonnes of plastic annually that can then be made into new products. The scheme follows on from the national waste policy .

Separately Aldi has applied for permission for the construction of a single storey deposit return scheme unit at its Monread Road store. It will occupy 59 square metres.

According to the company it will result in the loss of eight car parking spaces - from 94 to 86. A decision is due in March.