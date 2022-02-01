Search

01 Feb 2022

Lá Fhéile Bríde Sona Duit! Hill of Allen lit up for Kildare saint's feast day

The Hill of Allen is illuminated last night / PHOTO: MARK MCGUIRE

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

01 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

The Hill of Allen was lit up last night to celebrate St Brigid's Day in Kildare - a ceremony which will be repeated this evening from 6pm to midnight. 

Cupidstown Hill in the east of the county was also illuminated. 

In a video posted on Twitter by Into Kildare, Singer Jack L performed the Curragh of Kildare anthem at the Hill of Allen to kick off celebrations in the county. 

Mayor of Kildare Cllr Naoise O Cearúil said that Lilywhites were looking forward to La Fhéile Bríde 2022 as well as the 1,500th anniversary events for 2024. 

CEO of Into Kildare Áine Mangan said she would like to wish "Lá Fheile Bríde" to everybody at home and abroad. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also lit a candle outside Government Buildings and said: "I want to wish the people of Kildare and indeed families across the country a happy and a healthy Lá Fhéile Bríde. Ar aghaidh libh!"

Ms Mangan said: “We are very excited this year to instil an air of hope and positivity to the people of Kildare and beyond through Light Up Kildare again to mark the resilience and comradery of the people of our country. We hope people will watch the illumination virtually and join us by lighting their own candles as a symbol of optimism for the year ahead.”

 Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins said he was pleased to join in the festivities and light his own candle for St Brigid’s Day.

 He said: “I am deeply conscious of the impact which the last two years have had on people throughout Ireland. As we begin to move past the most acute phase of the pandemic, I am pleased to be able to light a candle, and in doing so join with Into Kildare’s illumination of the Hill of Allen and those of so many people throughout our country in their homes with the flame of Brigid. And as we move into the brighter days of spring, let us remember in particular the contribution of all the women in Ireland throughout the pandemic.”

 A series of events and activities have been organised by both Into Kildare and Solas Bhríde as part of Lá Fhéile Bríde – a week-long festival of events dedicated to St Brigid.

 Solas Bhríde hosted a candlelight pilgrimage to St Brigid’s Well on St Brigid’s Eve and Kilteel will host the Coming of Light ceremony today February 1st to mark the beginning of the Spring season to connect with the light on Cupidstown Hill.

A series of family and child friendly orientated events will also take place, in addition to a children’s colouring  competition which invites children to create their own version of St Brigid’s cloak.  

 Keep up to date with all the latest information on St Brigid’s Day and all associated events and activities by visiting the Into Kildare website – www.intokildare.ie   


Members of the public participating in Light Up Kildare and beyond are also being asked to use the hashtag #LightUpKildare on their social media channels.

 

