Property Watch: Duplex dwelling in Blessington

A spacious three-bedroom duplex in Blessington has come on the market with an asking price of €279,000.

Nuber 22 The Close, Downshire Park, is an excellent opportunity for discerning buyers and investors alike, according to selling agent Stewart Property Solutions.

The property itself briefly comprises of a living room, fully fitted kitchen and dining room, guest W/C, a spacious bathroom, three double bedrooms (one master with Sliderobes and en suite), all complete with fitted wardrobes.

The home has off-street, private parking.

The house is bright and spacious throughout and is sure to please those who view. The property is well laid out with semi solid wooden flooring throughout, an electric fireplace in the living room, gas fired central heating, and comes with separate utility room and understairs storage.

The living room has a private balcony that is not overlooked and offers added outdoor space and light.

Contact Stewart Property Solutions on 045 888761 for more information on the home or an appointment to view.

See more photos of the property below: