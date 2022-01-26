Kildare Senator hits out at conversion therapies for members of LGBTQI+ community in Europe

A Senator from Kildare has criticised the presence of so-called "conversion therapies" for members of LGBTQI+ community in Europe.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin said about the issue: "The rights of the LGBTIQ persons are human rights: while Europe has a 'united in diversity motto', we are at the same time experiencing increased polarization and we're still witnessing conversion therapies and forced medical interventions."

"We cannot sit idly by while members of our societies are singled out for attack, stigmatized or dehumanized and we must be uncompromising in our rejection of that," the Newbridge native added.

She further said that greater action must be taken in other Council of Europe countries, in the context of protecting the LGBTQI+ community, listing nations such as Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil

"Whilst we need national parliaments across the Council of Europe countries to step up to the plate, there has to be a collective global responsibility on us also," she concluded.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin's comments come after she yesterday welcomed the announcement that €1.6 million in funding from the Summer Works Programme for 2022 scheme has been secured for a number of schools in County Kildare.

If you have been affected by this article, you can email Samaritans Ireland at jo@samaritans.ie or ring 116 123.

Alternatively, you can visit BeLonG To's website, or call the organisation at 01 670 6223: the helpline is open Monday-Friday from 9am-1pm & 2pm-5pm.

Help is always at hand and there is always someone available to listen.