25 Jan 2022

Newbridge woman fundraising for potentially life-saving treatment

Sharon Dempsey

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

25 Jan 2022 12:45 PM

The family and friends of Newbride native Karen Dempsey are urgently appealing for support to help raise funds for potentially life-saving medical treatment.

Karen (54) is a mother to three children and grandmother to an adorable granddaughter.

She is also a carer for her youngest daughter who has long-term health issues and who relies on her.

After being diagnosed with clear cell sarcoma in May 2020, Karen had extensive surgery and has since been treated with several different sessions of chemotherapy.

These have caused many severe side effects and allergic reactions and alongside that the cancer has also spread.

In December 2021, Karen was also diagnosed with having the BRCA 1 gene, which can cause other aggressive cancers.

All Karen’s options for treatment in Ireland have run out, however she has identified a form of immunotherapy which it is hoped will save her life.

Friends said it's vital that money is raised for this treatment as soon as possible.

See more information and donate here.

